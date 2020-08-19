HAMILTON, Mont. – Barbara Jean Ricard (formerly of Sanford, Maine), passed away on August 13, 2020, after a brief illness. Barbara was the second child born, of eight, to Lucien and Lillian (Dumont) Couture on Oct. 17, 1950. To all that knew her, was to know her generous and warm heart. She was truly a gift.After graduating from Sanford High school in 1969, she attended Southern Maine Technical Institute where she majored in Accounting. She married Paul V. Ricard Dec. 16, 1969 and settled in Waterboro, Maine. While living in Waterboro, Barbara worked in Real Estate. She also owned and operated the Milk Room convenience store and restaurant with her husband, Paul. In 1988, Barbara and her family relocated to Darby, Mont. where they acquired the Sawmill Saloon. While there, they also established Ricard Construction which they operated for many years and built many beautiful custom homes. In her later years, Barbara selflessly provided love and care for her ailing husband Paul.Barbara loved to garden, sew, and had a true flair for interior design. She also took pride in creating a warm and welcoming home and loved to cook. She always welcomed family and friends and looked forward to the special visits with her grandchildren, Elena and Collin. Barbara also loved the companionship of her treasured dogs. She will be truly missed by everyone.Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Paul; son Heath; and parents Lucien and Lillian Couture. She is survived by her son Garret and granddaughter, Elena and grandson, Collin of Missoula, Mont.; her brother Robert Couture and sisters Patricia Paquin, Anita Merrow, Cindy Bachand, Donna Maria Fournier, Rosalie White and Jacqueline Guillemette; and many nieces, and nephews. In light of the covid-19 virus and Barbara’s wishes, any sort of celebration of life will likely be put on hold until the spring. Condolences may be left for the family at http://www.dalyleachchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the Bitterroot Humane Association in Hamilton, Montana

