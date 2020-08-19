Daniel J. Elliott 1988 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Daniel “Danny” Jesse Elliott, 31 died unexpectedly on July 25, 2020 in Topsham. He was born on Oct. 12, 1988, the son of Ian Elliott of Topsham and Paula Elliott of Brunswick. Danny’s life revolved around his two children and wife and every spare moment was dedicated to them. Danny was an active outdoorsman enjoying fishing and hiking with his dog Diesel. Danny’s absolute favorite thing to do was riding his motorcycle speeding off into the sunset with Kaylea while most likely scaring the crap out of her along the way. Danny enjoyed vacationing in Florida and seeing his uncle Rob while there. He loved spending time with Dave and Steve along with his brothers, Devin and Jimmy. Danny was big into the cannabis industry learning everything from his stepfather, Richard. He got lots of joy learning new things and meeting new people. Danny felt like he found something to be passionate about. Everyone who new Danny knew he had a certain type of cockiness about him. He loved joking and getting people going. Danny wore his heart on his sleeve and when he loved, he loved wholeheartedly, but when he hated, you better watch out! Danny had quite a temper and would tell you how it was regardless if you wanted to hear it or not. He purposely would push every button he could just to get a rise out of you, mostly for fun! Danny was predeceased by his younger brother, Derek, who probably put his hands-on Danny when he arrived. He was also predeceased by both his paternal and maternal grandparents; his uncle Kenny; and some of his friends ready to raise hell. Danny leaves behind his father, Ian Elliott and his girlfriend Denise Waterman; his mother, Paula Elliott and stepfather Richard Letourneau; his wife, partner in crime and love of his life, Kaylea Elliott and their two children Aleah, 3, and Derek, 1; brothers, Devin Elliott and Jim Moody. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends and loved ones. Arrangements were by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

