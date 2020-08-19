OWLS HEAD/NEW GLOUCESTER ? Katherine “Kathy” Flint, 54, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, Monday, August 10, 2020 following a courageous four year battle with cancer. Kathy’s family will remember her life privately. A full obituary will be published. Those who wish to share a message of love and remembrance with the Flint family may do so on their Book of Memories at http://www.bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland.

