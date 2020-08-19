SOUTH PORTLAND – Kathleen Offen, 69, of South Portland died August 13, 2020 at the South Portland Nursing Home with family and staff at her bedside. She was diagnosed with MS in her 20s, but in spite of this, she stayed as active as she could both mentally and physically. She always delighted family, her friends, and the staff with her quick sense of humor.Kathy always knew she wanted to be a nurse and graduated from the Maine School of Practical Nursing in 1970. Her career as a nurse included Maine Medical Center, Osteopathic Hospital and Devonshire Manor.She loved clothes and her jewelry and they were always coordinated to match. She also enjoyed reading, music, and travel. In her 20s, she, her sister, Patti, and best friend, Ilene, spent a summer traveling around the country and back, camping along the way, and seeing much of the U.S.The last 16 years of her life, she was in South Portland Nursing Home. Words cannot express how grateful both family and friends are for the dedicated and thoughtful care she received by the very best staff there ever was.Kathy was predeceased by her husband, Richard Offen, and her beloved brother, Michael Strout. She is survived by her loving sister, Patricia Saucier, sister-in-law, Sue Strout; nieces Ragan and Reanna St. Pierre; great nephews Xavier and Noah Waterston. Her dearest and longtime friends, Ilene Knight, Mary Anderson, and Judy Edes, are just a few of the many deep friendships she had.There will be a graveside service at Brooklawn Memorial Park 2002 Congress Street, Portland, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Kathy’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Resident Council at the South Portland Nursing Home (Pinnacle) at:Pinnacle at South Portland 42 Anthoine St. South Portland, ME 04106

