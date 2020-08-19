CHEBEAGUE ISLAND /South Portland – Trenton Lloyd-Rees, 23, died on Aug. 5, 2020 in an accident while serving as 3rd engineer on the oil tanker SLNC Goodwill in the North Pacific.

Trent was born in Portland in November, 1996, son of David and Susan Lloyd-Rees. He attended schools in South Portland, graduating from South Portland High School in 2015. Trent attended Maine Maritime Academy, graduating Magna Cum Laude in May, 2019.

Trent’s first job was serving as an engineer on ship-assist tugboats in Houston harbor, moving to the Goodwill in October, 2019. This was his second sailing on the Goodwill, and he loved his job.

Throughout his life, Trent exhibited an incredible spirit, infectious sense of humor and strong work ethic. He was a natural leader and team player, and always found a way to have fun even while working hard. Trent’s life was focused on the water from the very beginning, growing up in a coastal town, spending summer weekends out in the boat island hopping in Casco Bay, and making Chebeague Island our home away from home. Trent spent many summers living on the Island, attending and then working as an instructor at the Chebeague Island Community Sailing School. It was during this time his natural leadership skills started to shine, and Trent really came into his own.

On the mainland, Trent began playing lacrosse in 8th grade, joining a team of kids who had started much earlier and had a great sense of what a team should be. Despite his late start, this group of boys welcomed Trent and he quickly became a major contributor. He was a starting defenseman, helping to win a state championship in his junior year. He loved playing with this group of athletes ? they performed as a true team.

When it was time to think about colleges, Trent announced he wanted to go to Maine Maritime Academy and looked no further. He knew it was where he wanted to go, and he loved this school from day one. He thrived in the structure of the Regiment and the hands-on learning, both at the school as well as at sea. He crossed the Atlantic twice on the State of Maine training ship, serving as Cadet Chief Engineer on the second crossing. He was a member of the Wedge, the student leadership of the Regiment and received several commendations for his work on the ship. He also participated in the Strategic Sealift Officer program which was part of the Navy ROTC on campus, expanding his opportunities and experiences on campus. Trent commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Naval Reserves following graduation.

Trent is survived by his parents, David and Susan Lloyd-Rees of Chebeague Island; his brother, Spencer Lloyd-Rees of Westbrook; his paternal grandmother, Jean D. Lloyd-Rees of Falmouth; aunts and uncles, John and Anne Mayer of Portland, Ore., John and Jane Collins of Charlestown, N.H., Stephen and Victoria Smith of South Freeport; and many cousins around the country.

Trent is also survived by his girlfriend and soulmate, Abigail L’Abbe ? 2020 graduate of Maine Maritime Academy and newly commissioned Ensign in the U.S. Navy; Abbie’s parents, Michael and Chris and her brother Mac, all of Topsham and the rest of the L’Abbe clan. They welcomed Trent as one of their own. Trent also leaves behind many friends and shipmates ? he will be sorely missed by all.

For our mainland family and friends, calling hours will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, on Friday, August 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday August 22 at 2 p.m. at Hobbs. Hobbs follows all CDC guidelines for the pandemic including requiring masks, providing hand sanitizer and appropriate social distancing. Because seating at the service on Saturday will be limited to 100, the service will also be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/Hobbs-Funeral-Home-Live-Stream-107223071049916 or you may view the video subsequently at https://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com/obituary/trenton-lloyd-rees.

For our Chebeague Island family and friends, a celebration of life service will be held on Chebeague Island on Sunday, August 23. Details will be communicated on the island website.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations that Trent loved and that truly helped shape the hard working and infectiously funny young man he became:

? Maine Maritime Academy – An endowed scholarship has been established at Maine Maritime Academy in Trenton’s memory.

Donations can be made payable to Maine Maritime Academy in memory of Trenton and mailed to

MMA

1 Pleasant St.

Castine ME 04420

or online at https://mainemaritime.edu/support-mma/, selecting the Trenton Lloyd-Rees endowed scholarship designation.

? South Portland Lacrosse ? a scholarship will be set up in Trenton’s name. Please make checks payable to the

Ted Hellier Community Lacrosse Foundation

17 Jennies Court

South Portland, ME 04106

? Chebeague Island Community Sailing School – Donations in Trent’s memory can be sent to the

Chebeague Island

Sailing School

Chebeague Isle., ME 04017

