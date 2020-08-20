FALMOUTH – After a brief illness Bruce Elwyn Ricker passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 15, 2020 at the Tyler Suite, Mercy Hospital, in Portland. He was born in Portland in 1950, the son of John and Rosemary (Feeney) Ricker.

Bruce graduated from Deering High School in 1968 and attended Maine Maritime Academy. “By the time he got to Woodstock, they were half a million strong”…

Bruce spent his entire career in the Plumbing and Mechanical field and retired as a Master Plumber from Johnson and Jordan in 2014.

At 19 years old, Bruce met the love of his life, Becka Roderick, and in the summer of 1981 they were married and spent many years enjoying the outdoors fishing, camping, and hiking with the companionship of their dogs, Tasha, Molly, and Cherry.

Bruce enjoyed a good game of golf especially with his twin brother Alan, his friend Gary, and his brother-in-law Ralph.

Six years of retirement gave Bruce and Becka the time to not only travel, but to enjoy a simpler life. Bruce loved his home, the wildlife in the backyard and just sitting on his deck enjoying a cold beer, listening to Neil Young.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his older brother Brian. Bruce is survived by his wife of 39 years Becka, his identical twin brother Alan Ricker and his wife Karen (Bagster) Ricker, his sister Susan (Ricker) Cloutier and her husband Michael; along with numerous nieces, nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.

To share memories of Bruce or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous