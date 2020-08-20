SACO – On August 19, 2020, Margaret Patterson Descoteaux, 87, following a long battle with Alzheimers disease, passed away peacefully at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco following a brief illness with Covid-19. She was born in Saco, daughter of the late Frederick A. Patterson and Valerie Deary Patterson.

Peggy was educated in the Saco Schools, graduating from Thornton Academy in 1951. She earned her RN degree at Misericordia School of Nursing in New York City, and later a BS from the University of Maine at Farmington.

She was employed as a school nurse in Jay, Maine for 18 years. During her career, she served as Health Officer for the Town of Jay, President of the Farmington Chapter ACS, and President of the Maine School Nurses Association.

She was a dedicated, loving and proud mother of four sons. Peggy enjoyed classical music, lots of reading, and bridge.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her husband Arthur Descoteaux who passed away in December, 2018 and sisters Patricia Belanger and Marie Gleason. She is survived by her four sons and their families, Scott and Mary Ann Beliveau of Falmouth, John Beliveau of Biddeford, Paul and Diane Beliveau of Gorham, and Robert and Christie Beliveau of Jay. She is also survived by her grandchildren Matthew, Nicholas, Cassie, Caitlyn, and Hannah; as well as Arts children Michael and Andrea Descoteaux (sons Andrew and Kevin) and Barbara and Kelly Boynton (sons Matthew and Patrick); her sister Gloria Ledoux of Quebec; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the medical and nursing staff at Seal Rock for their exceptional support and care over the last two years. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Due to Covid-19 the family regrets that traditional services will not be held. A private celebration will be held graveside at Jay Hill Cemetery, Jay, Maine.

The family asks to please consider donations to the:

Alzheimers Association by visiting http://act.alz.org/goto/Margaret_Descoteaux

