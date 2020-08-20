SACO — The Veterans Administraion Maine Healthcare System Caregiver Support Program is holding a resource fair at Saco CBOC on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide veterans with information about the Veterans Administration and community programs. Veterans will be able to meet caregiver support staff. There will be promotional products and resource bags for veterans and caregivers.
For questions, contact Michelle Tancrede at 207-623-8411 ext. 2969
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Trump using Postal Service to suppress vote
-
Mainely Media
Window on the Past
-
Mainely Media
Acton Academy to host ribbon cutting
-
American Journal
Looking Back: Aug. 20
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Bruce Elwyn Ricker