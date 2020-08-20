SACO — The Veterans Administraion Maine Healthcare System Caregiver Support Program is holding a resource fair at Saco CBOC on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide veterans with information about the Veterans Administration and community programs. Veterans will be able to meet caregiver support staff. There will be promotional products and resource bags for veterans and caregivers.

For questions, contact Michelle Tancrede at 207-623-8411 ext. 2969

