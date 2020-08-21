I write in enthusiastic support of Democrat Allison Hepler for the Maine House of Representatives representing Arrowsic, Dresden, Georgetown, Phippsburg and Woolwich.

Allison has long been active in local government as a member of the Woolwich Select Board, Maine’s First Ship and local food banks. And she was instrumental in supporting Arrowsic’s successful application for a USDA grant to provide high speed broadband to our island.

The past legislative session was a crucial one for restoring Maine’s reputation for good government and responding to the demands imposed by the coronavirus. Allison worked hard to expand health care and unemployment benefits, provide rent security and affordable housing, fund transportation and broadband bonds, increase state aid to schools and towns, and provide property tax relief.

But their work is not done. The coronavirus is still with us and Allison continues to work to cautiously reopen schools and the economy despite Republican refusal to consider needed legislation.

In these challenging times, we simply cannot afford to return to the cruel indifference of the previous failed administration. Please join me in voting for Allison Hepler for the state House.

Tom Spear

Arrowsic

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: