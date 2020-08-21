Maine’s unemployment rate jumped to nearly 10 percent in July as more people rejoined the labor market amid a historic economic downturn.

The state’s jobless rate increased by more than 3 percentage points to 9.9 percent from 6.7 percent in June, but state economists said July’s rate is more accurate than earlier unemployment figures, and that a lack of participation in the labor market prior to July had led to artificially low jobless rates for Maine.

“The increase in unemployment in July is due to a surge in labor force participation, which causes these estimates to more fully reflect the job displacement that has occurred as a result of the pandemic than estimates for the previous three months did,” the Maine Department of Labor said in a news release.

Maine added more than 10,000 jobs in July, nearly half in the leisure, hospitality and retail trade sectors. The number of jobs in the state remained about 60,600 lower than in February, before the pandemic disrupted the labor market, the department said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: