CUMBERLAND – Gloria (Gordon) Bauman, 95, born Oct. 27, 1924, passed away at The Mooring Cumberland, Maine on August 12, 2020.

Gloria graduated from Case Western Reserve University. She enjoyed her work as an elementary school librarian for the Berea City Schools. She cheered on the Cleveland Indians as a life-long fan, supported Gordon Lumber Holdings Company as its principal shareholder, and loved her summer home in downeast Maine. Gloria was a longtime member of the former First Congregational United Church of Christ in Berea.

She was the loving mother of Pamela (Richard, deceased) Goetsch, Betsy (Peter) Snow, and Jennie (Jim) Gwilym; dear grandmother of Sallie (Stefan), Alex (Donna), Peter, and Elizabeth; and dear great-grandmother of Zachary and Margaret. Her husband, Richard, preceded her in death.

No memorial services are planned.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

The Mooring on Foreside

301 US Route 1

Cumberland Foreside, ME 04110

