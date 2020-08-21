BIDDEFORD – Stephen Roger Madore, 62, died at the Maine Medical Center surrounded by his loving family on August 16, 2020. Born in Biddeford on Nov. 8, 1957, he was the beloved son of Roger J. and Iva R. Madore. Stephen married the love of his life, Maureen, on June 24, 1978, where he not only gained a wife but also a stepdaughter, Jodi. Shortly after, their family was complete with the birth of their daughter, Jennifer.Stephen was a devoted family man; he used his passion for the outdoors and sports to bring his wife and children laughter and love. He and his wife would bring their family camping at the Acres of Wildlife Campground in Steep Falls, they would also whip up delicious meals for their family, from prime rib to traditional Italian dishes. Stephen was a passionate gardener; he spent his days lovingly cultivating his yard; he was proud to provide a safe space for the local pollinators by growing Bee Balm flowers and plenty of other flowers and vegetables. When he wasn’t busy in his garden, he provided exceptional care to the public by hand-picking groceries and essentials for the public with his position in retail. Stephen was an avid fan of New England sports teams; he especially appreciated the All-American sport of Baseball.Stephen’s memory is treasured by his devoted wife, Maureen. His legacy continues through his two daughters; Jennifer Madore and Jodi Searle-Belanger and her husband James. Stephen was a proud grandfather of one grandson, Brogan Searle-Belanger and his grand-kitties Skrilla and Sweet Pea. Stephen is remembered by his sister, Audrey, her husband Denis Bergeron, and his brother Ralph Madore; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Stephen was predeceased by his brother Richard Madore.Stephen was a bright and enthusiastic force in his family’s life, his memory and legacy are fondly remembered and he will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. To honor Stephen’s wishes, no funeral services will be held.

In lieu of flowers,donations can be made in Stephen’s name to: Saco Little League P.O Box 285 Saco ME 04072

