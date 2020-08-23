RAYMOND – Edward F. Combes, 79, of Raymond and Daytona Beach, Fla., formerly of Scarborough, died early Thursday evening August 13, 2020 at his seasonal home within Kokatosi Campground in Raymond, surrounded by his loving family and friends.Ed was born in Long Beach, N.Y. on Dec. 27, 1940, a son of Herman V. and Bessie N. (Smith) Combes. At a very young age, he moved to Casco with his parents as they came to help run their family’s Crossroads Country Store at Pikes Corner. He attended local schools, graduating from Casco High School. Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school U.S. following the Nascar Bush North, Cup, Xfinity, and truck Series. He also enjoyed the World of Outlaws winged sprint cars in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa and Florida. Getting Carol to all these events was their shared enjoyment with many motor homes. When NHIS, built by Bob Bahre, opened in 1990 until 2010 they were parked in the reserved RV section on the back stretch. They made countless friends over the years through their involvement in Family Motor Coach and Good Sam’s Clubs. Traveled to 44 states ? visiting many National Parks and in 2013 the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta. The last 10 years they enjoyed wintering at International RV Park in Daytona and Acivities ? Petanque, Musicals, Bingo, and Game Nights. Thank you Sean and Dave.and returned home in 1961.Ed met his future wife, Carol MacLaughlin in Naples and they were later married on Oct. 26, 1963 at the United Methodist Church in Orono. After a brief two years in Haverhill, Mass. and Plaistow, N.H., Ed and Carol settled in Scarborough in 1965 as he found work as a heating oil technician.He started with Ballard Oil Company in Portland and retired in 2010 after 37 years with Union Oil Company (now Dead River) in South Portland.Ed was a member of the First Congregational Church in Scarborough and the Union Congregational Church in Holly Hill, Fla.He was an avid reader and Judds country music fan but his passion was racing. He drove stock cars in B and C classes at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in the late l960s and early ’70s and later enjoyed traveling throughout theThank you to Northern Lights home health care, Beacon Hospice, Compass Concierge Companions, and Suzanne Verrill and Dawnalynn Fogg for your gentle, loving, and experienced care of Ed.Ed is loved by his wife, Carol; his son, Michael and his wife, Nikki of Windham and their children, Owen and Kia; a sister-in-law, Alice Combes of Casco; a niece, Carol Johnson and her husband Mark of Casco.He was predeceased by a brother, William Combes and a sister, Florence Combes.A memorial graveside service will be held, 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 25, at the Green Grove Cemetery on Rte. 11 in Casco. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco where his family and friends invite your kind words, condolence, and tributes at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net. Donations may be given in Ed’s memory to theMaine Blue CollarScholarship FoundationP.O. Box 606Gorham, ME 04038

Guest Book