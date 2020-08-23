SOUTH PORTLAND – Rose Ann Griffin, 68, of Gorham’s Corner Portland died August 14, 2020 at her home in South Portland. Roseann was born in Portland, a daughter of Mary Theresa Griffin and John Buzzell.Roseann loved music and had a remarkable memory for music trivia. She loved performing karaoke, never shying from the spotlight. Her fun loving nature balanced out her Irish temperament.Roseann is survived by her brother, John Griffin of Sidney, her sister, Deborah Griffin Theriault and husband Manning Theriault Jr. of Sidney; two children, Ryan Griffin of Portland and Shawn Yates of Bethel; seven grandchildren, Bridget, Shawna, Peter, Ryan Dorothy, Makayla, Shawn, and Auburn; nieces, Jamie and Maegan, nephews, Tony and Johnathan.A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 26 at Calvary Cemetery.

Guest Book