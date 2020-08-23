WINDHAM – Percy “Sunny” Edward Greene Jr., 75, of Windham, passed away Monday August 10, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by his family. The son of Percy Edward Greene and Cathleen Greene was born Sept. 25, 1944. Sunny grew up in Portland, eventually settling with his family in Windham. Sunny was a Vietnam veteran who proudly served his country. He was a well-known transmission mechanic and an avid race fan. Most of all, he was a devoted father and grandfather who loved his family and would do anything for them. Truly a kid at heart, his wild sense of humor will be remembered by many.Sunny leaves behind two children, his son, Michael Greene and partner Ericka Connor, his daughter Melissa Greene; grandchildren, Michael Greene Jr., Lillian MacPherson and Logan Young; sisters, Charlotte Cushman, Hazel Greene and Elaine Greene. He was predeceased by his parents.Friends and relatives may join us for a visitation on Friday Sept. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, ME 04062. A family graveside service will be held on Saturday Sept. 5 at 12 p.m. in Solon. To express condolences or participate in Sunny’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

