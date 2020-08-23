WELLS – Francis “Gerry” Gerard McAuliffe, 86, of Wells, formerly of Abilene, Texas, took his final flight from Earth on Thursday morning, August 20, 2020 at Frisbee Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H. He was born in Malden, Mass. on Sept. 4, 1933, the fourth son of John Walter and Amelia (Rose) McAuliffe.

Gerry graduated from Malden High School and attended Boston College. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1954 and served his country for 20 years. Gerry was KC-135 tanker pilot and flew missions in the Vietnam War. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, he enrolled in McMurray College in Abilene, Texas, earning his bachelor’s degree in accounting. For several years, he was an accountant for Pepsi Cola in Abilene. Following this, he became self employed as an IT specialist setting up computer systems. During his retirement, he was an active communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Wells, where he served as the parish accountant for several years.

In his free time, he enjoyed astronomy, bass fishing, golf, and crossword puzzles. He was a member of the Astronomy Club and was a Hibernian. He became a late blooming “cat” person with the adoption of “Penny” who has been lovingly welcomed into his daughter’s feline family

Gerry is predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Adrienne C. (Cluff) McAuliffe; two brothers, Eugene McAuliffe and Rev. Fr. Robert McAuliffe.

He will be lovingly remembered by his three daughters, Karen Robertson of Wells, Kathleen Smith and her partner Suni of Laguna Vista, Texas, and Kelli Spencer and her husband Louis of Benbrook, Texas, his two sons, Michael McAuliffe and his wife Sherri of Abilene, Texas and Kevin McAuliffe of Darien, Ga.; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his brother, John W. McAuliffe of White Plains, N.Y.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, August 25, at 2 p.m. in Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport, with Rev. Fr. Fred Morse officiating.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Gerry’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, P.O. Box 910, Wells, ME 04090.

Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to:

The American

Cancer Society

One Bowdoin Mill Island

Suite 300

Topsham, ME 04086

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous