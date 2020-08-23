SOUTH PORTLAND – Joanne Routses, 53, of South Portland, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born on Dec. 8, 1966, the daughter of Michael and Harriet Routses. She attended Brown School, Mahoney Middle School, and South Portland High School.

Joanne was a talented piano player and enjoyed playing for friends and family at her home. Music was always playing in the kitchen, as Joanne sang along to her favorite pop, rock, country and Greek songs.

She loved caring for her two cats, Smoky and Kimmy, and loved her neighbor’s dogs and parakeet. She participated in the Special Olympics and was awarded several medals.

Joanne was a life-long member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland. She graduated from Sunday School and Greek School, and actively participated as a choir member, in Bible Study, Festival Volunteer, and enjoyed many Greek dances.

She enjoyed traveling to visit family in Canada and in Greece and visiting her beloved godmother Amelia in Arizona. Her favorite places in Maine included the amusement rides at Old Orchard Beach, picnics at Sebago Lake, browsing bookstores, and enjoying ice cream at Red’s or Dairy Queen. Joanne’s wonderful laughter, kindness, friendliness, and beautiful smile will always be remembered.

Joanne is survived by her mother, Harriet Routses; and by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff and caregivers at South Portland Nursing Home, and to Beacon Hospice Care for all their loving care for Joanne.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, August 25, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Portland. Interment will follow at Forest City Cemetery, South Portland.

Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Donations in Joanne’s memory may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Portland, Maine.

