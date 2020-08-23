WESTBROOK – Elizabeth J. Miller “Liz” “Betty”, widow of David Miller Jr., passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020, with family at her side.

Elizabeth was born on Oct. 14, 1928, in Charleston, S.C., the daughter of the late Olga (Doscher) Jones and Shelton Jerome Jones Sr. Elizabeth grew up in Charleston and Walterboro, S.C. She met the love of her life, David, during World War II when he was stationed in South Carolina.

After the war, Elizabeth and David moved to Westbrook where they raised their three children: David, Stephen, and Kristine. Elizabeth was active in local politics and many women’s clubs. She enjoyed bowling, playing golf, watching the Red Sox, and gardening. She was particularly fond of roses. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook and also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Elloree, South Carolina.

Retirement brought a move for David and Betty to Santee, S.C. Happiness was found playing golf, socializing with friends and family, and the absence of snow. In 2011, she returned to Maine to be close to her family.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, David; her daughter-in-law, Elaine Miller; her granddaughter, Emily White, and her grandsons, Jeffrey Miller and Jairus Miller.

She is survived by her two sons, David Miller III and his wife Deborah, and Stephen Miller, and by her daughter, Kristine White and husband Robert. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Lisa Bertsch and husband Guy, Matthew White and wife Melissa, Elek Miller and wife Kim, and Gregory White. Additionally, she is survived by three great-grandchildren, Zoe Bertsch, Charlotte Miller, and Henry Miller; as well as many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

A graveside service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Islesboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, the Animal League of Greater Portland, or to a charity of your choice.

