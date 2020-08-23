NAPLES, Fla. – J. Frank Herlihy passed away on his birthday, August 11, 2020, at the age of 78, in Naples, Fla. Frank was born on August 11, 1942 in Chelsea, Mass. to Gertrude and Frank Herlihy Sr.

He graduated from Chelsea High School in 1960 and then from Suffolk University in Boston where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Frank served the Chelsea public schools for 25 years. first as a history teacher, next as a guidance counselor, and then assistant high school principal before becoming superintendent of the Chelsea Schools. He also served as superintendent in Nahant and as assistant superintendent in Littleton. In his years of service, he balanced his aptitude with numbers and budgets with his beliefs in what was best for students and teachers.

Frank was a devoted husband to his wife Judith and they enjoyed traveling whenever they could. He was also a wonderful father to his two children, Kerry and Ryan. He served on the local school board, umpired Little League, and coached youth basketball.

As a proud grandfather, he spent many hours convincing his granddaughter to pledge allegiance to the Red Sox. Frank was a passionate Boston sports fan and two of the highlights of his life were meeting Tom Brady and watching the Red Sox win the World Series for the first time.

He spent many of his summers in Kennebunkport where he formed a lifelong love of Goose Rocks Beach. Any time he visited the beach, he would brave the cold water and float down the river, waving to anyone on the shore. He had a quick wit and sense of humor and enjoyed telling a story with great detail and dramatic flair.

Frank is survived by his wife, Judith of Naples, Fla.; son, Ryan, daughter, Kerryl and granddaughter, Saoirse of Gorham; brother, James Herlihy of Saco and Bonita Springs, Fla.; and stepson, Jeffrey Dallal, wife Faith, and sons Ben and Jacob of Scarsdale, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest, Florida at https://donate.harrychapinfoodbank.org/.

