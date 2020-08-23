PORTLAND – On Saturday, August 15 2020, Patricia Joan Perrier passed away with her family by her side. Pat was born on May 28, 1940 to Kenneth and Helen Perrier of Hingham, Mass. Pat later lived in Cambridge and Brookline, Mass. where she raised her family. Later in life, she moved to Portland, her favorite city by the sea.

Pat pursued graduate work in literature and medical anthropology, which led to a career in nursing. She also worked in publishing as a freelance editor, indexer, and writer. Pat would read several newspapers each morning and loved to debate political issues with her family and friends.

Pat had a passion for being near the ocean on Cape Cod and spent many summers in Wellfleet, Mass. She also enjoyed camping trips and travel to far away places, such as Alaska, as well as family genealogy searches in New Brunswick and Ireland.

Pat was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Helen; and her brother, Kenny.

Pat is survived by her son, Alex Movahed and his wife Michelle, of South Orange N.J. and their children, Zoe, Olivia, and Burke; as well as Pat’s daughter, April Rodman, and her husband Rich, of Lexington, Mass., and their children, Maya and Cameron. She also leaves behind five siblings, Mary McDonald of Whitman, Mass., Paul Perrier of Winthrop, Mass., Kate Perrier of Arlington, Mass., Helen “Joey” Perrier of Exeter, N.H., and Kevin Perrier of Fremont, N.H. Pat cared for her nieces and nephews dearly and enjoyed spending time with them at family gatherings.

Pat enjoyed all that Portland had to offer: restaurants, museums, colleges, film, theater, the ocean, and most of all, The Back Cove.

In memory of Pat, take a walk on the Cove, find a bench, and watch the tide come in and go out.

