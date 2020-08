PORTLAND – Arto Artinyan, 70, passed away on August 15, 2020.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday August 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. Deacon Kevin Jacques will officiate.

