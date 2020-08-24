Tamar Korn

8 p.m. Aug. 29. Donations accepted. Blue Facebook page.

Blue continues its Out of the Blue streaming series with a show from New York City vocalist Tamar Korn. Korn is known for a sound informed by traditional New Orleans and early jazz, western Swing and American roots music.

Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.

Related Headlines Maine Street: Stroll our virtual downtown for things to do from home

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: