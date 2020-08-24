Tamar Korn
8 p.m. Aug. 29. Donations accepted. Blue Facebook page.
Blue continues its Out of the Blue streaming series with a show from New York City vocalist Tamar Korn. Korn is known for a sound informed by traditional New Orleans and early jazz, western Swing and American roots music.
