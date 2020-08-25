OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Adult Education program offers classes this fall

Old Orchard Beach & Saco Adult Education will offer the following classes this fall. Most classes will be offered online.

• Beginner Authentic Jazz Dance Live, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 2 to Oct. 21, $96;

• Outdoor Yoga for Every Body, 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Oct. 3 at Saco Pepperell Park, $39:

• New Attitude Workout Section I, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Mondays from Sept. 14 to Nov. 9, $89;

• Tap Your Way to Fitness Level II, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays from Sept. 14 to Nov. 9, $89;

• Yin Yoga, 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays Sept. 14 to Oct. 19 at Elevate Yoga Cafe, $49;

• Wake Up Workout Section I, 8 to 9 a.m. Mondays from Sept. 14 to Nov. 9, $89;

• New Attitude Workout Section II, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 16 to Nov. 4, $89;

• Tap Your Way to Fitness Level II, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 16 to Nov. 4, $89;

• Wake Up Workout Section II, 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 16 to Nov. 4, $89;

• Beginner Yoga, 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Sept. 23 to Oct. 28, $39;

• Morning Yoga Flow & Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 23 to Oct. 21, $29;

• Bollywood Fusion, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 24 to Oct. 29, $79;

• Tai Chi Level I, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 28 to Nov. 2, at Jameson Elementary at Old Orchard Beach, $59.

To register, call 934-7922, email [email protected] or go online to oobsaco.maineadulted.org.

GORHAM

Cooperative Extension offers salsa tutorial

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a “Canning Salsa and Tomatoes” tutorial from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday as part of its new six-week “Preserving the Harvest” Webinar series on Zoom.

Join UMaine Extension food preservation staff at 2 p.m. each Tuesday through Sept. 29 for a discussion and demonstrations on how to preserve Maine foods throughout the growing season. Participants will receive Zoom information after registering. Upcoming sessions will cover preserving apples, pressure canning soups/stocks, fermenting vegetables and dehydrating fruits and vegetables.

Cost is a suggested donation of $5 per class. To register, go to extension.umaine.edu/register/product/preserving-the-maine-harvest-september-2020-series/.

ROCKPORT

Rotary holding yard sale fundraiser

West Bay Rotary will hold its second annual yard sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at MidCoast Recreation Center (MRC), at 532 West St.

Items for sale will include books, tools, housewares, small furniture, and the like. Proceeds will benefit charities and nonprofit organizations. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

To donate items, call Lisa Dresser at 592-1806 or email [email protected] Clothing and electronics will not be accepted.

