SOUTH PORTLAND

Rotary, Maine Mall honor ‘community heroes’

The Portland Rotary Club and The Maine Mall have partnered to honor local heroes during the second annual “Flags for Community Heroes” display.

At least 100 American flags will be displayed for two weeks at the Maine Mall beginning Sept. 11, a fitting day to acknowledge community members who have made a difference.

Families and loved ones are encouraged to sponsor a flag for their personal hero. Heroes can be veterans, first responders, grocery store clerks or teachers – any person who’s made a difference in the lives of others and contributed to making the community a better place to live.

“More than ever now, there are so many heroes among us.” Rotarian Charlie Friar said, “This is a chance to recognize those that have made sacrifices to strengthen our communities during hard times.”

Each flag will be sponsored for $100. A plaque attached to the flag will show the name of each hero and can be taken home by its sponsor at the end of the week. Money raised will be put back into the community through Rotary projects. Sponsorships can be made online or by order form by going to portlandrotary.org, emailing [email protected].or call Charlie Frair at 807-5348.

BIDDEFORD/SACO

Cities seek input on transportation plan

Biddeford and Saco are working with the region’s Metropolitan Planning Organization, PACTS, on a concept plan examining ways to make it safer and easier to walk, bike and take public transit on Saco Island and the mill area by the Saco River.

Please help us by filling out this short survey and sharing your thoughts and ideas online at BiddefordSacoTOD-p2p.metroquest.com.

The areas have been selected for a Transit-Oriented Development Concept Plan as part of PACTS’ 2020-2021 work plan. The study area includes Saco Island and the Mill District of Biddeford, bounded by Water and Front Streets in Saco, and Main Street in Biddeford, along with Lincoln Street and Elm Street (Route 1) in Biddeford – including Springs Island.

The final plan will include a description of the study process and the various alternative designs, and visual renderings of the designs. A draft plan is tentatively scheduled for review in December, with a final plan scheduled for completion in January 2021.

WEST KENNEBUNK

Animal Welfare Society seeks home for ferrets

The Animal Welfare Society is looking for a home for three ferret siblings named Willow, Tumbler and Wolf.

They are available for adoption together by appointment so interested adopters can call (207) 985-3244 to discuss the adoption process.

SACO

Hospice chorus receives $2,100 grant

Harbour Singers, a hospice chorus serving southern Maine, has received a $2,100 grant from the Maine Community Foundation to raise awareness of its services and strengthen outreach and training activities, as well as develop the group’s website, promotional materials and fundraising efforts.

The grant comes from the foundation’s Hospice Fund, which supports hospice services in southern Maine. The fund also granted the group $1,000 to support work done related to COVID-19.

Harbour Singers’ mission is to offer the healing gift of song to people nearing the end of life, in care settings such as hospice, nursing facilities, or at home.

The group can be reached at 286-7678, [email protected], or at harboursingers.org.

OGUNQUIT

Explore southern Maine land trust’s trails

Explore Great Works Regional Land Trust’s diverse trail system during the Great Works’ Trail Challenge.

Attendees can visit 10 Great Works’ preserves through Dec. 15.

Participants will receive their choice of prize (a maximum of two per family): GWRLT

stainless steel water bottle, a GWRLT canvas hat, Forest Trees of Maine identification book, or a complimentary one-year membership. Those who complete five trails or more will be recognized in the Great Works’ 2021 winter newsletter. All who participate will receive a complimentary activity workbook

(downloadable) full of nature inspired activities to do on the trails.

Great Works’ has over 15 public preserves with frontage on the Ogunquit, Salmon Falls, and Great Works rivers, views of the White Mountains, beaver wetlands and dramatic granite ledges.

To participate, email Great Works at [email protected] Once entered you will receive a confirmation email with links to maps and trailhead information.

Great Works’ preserves observe social distancing. If a parking lot is crowded, go to another preserve; keep dogs leashed or under control; maintain a 6-foot distance from others and carry a mask. Go to gwrlt.org for preserves and trail maps.

PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH

Foundation offering conservation grants

The Maine Community Foundation has launched the Conservation for All and Maine Land Protection grant programs to support organizations and projects related to enjoying the outdoors.

The program provides general support grants to organizations and projects that build strong connections between Mainers and the outdoors. The Maine Land Protection program provides grants for land acquisition or land conservation easements.

An information session will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Details will be posted at mainecf.org/apply-for-a-grant/available-grants-deadlines/conservation-for-all/.

Deadline for applications is Oct. 15. Go to mainecf.org, contact Drummond-Bahl at [email protected] or call toll-free (877) 700-6800 for information.

GORHAM

A reminder about trash, recyclable collection

The Public Works Department is sending out a reminder about curbside trash collection:

All trash should be curbside no later than 7 a.m. on residents’ scheduled pickup days. Trash should be in town trash bags or have a town trash tag attached to a regular commercial bag; bags should weigh no more than 50 lbs. and be tied at the top.

Please be sure there are no contaminated items in recyclabes. For a list of acceptable curbside recycling items, go to gorham-me.org.

PORTLAND

LearningWorks Youth Building Alternatives holds graduation

LearningWorks Youth Building Alternatives Class of 2020 graduated in a socially distanced ceremony at Deering Oaks recently.

The commencement address was given by LearningWorks executive director Heather Davis, who spoke of the creativity, resilience, and resourcefulness that students have shown in taking a unique path to high school graduation, as well as the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop announces two priest assignments

Bishop Robert Deeley has announced two new priest assignments

Fr. Kevin Hughes has been appointed parochial vicar at Our Lady of Hope Parish (St. Joseph Church, Portland; St. Pius X Church, Portland; St. Brigid School, Portland). A native of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Fr. Hughes was ordained to the priesthood in August. Fr. Hughes earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from La Salle University in Philadelphia, Pa., and a master’s degree in biology from Saint Louis University in Missouri.

Effective Sept. 1, Fr. André-Joseph LaCasse, has been appointed a parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Parish (Notre Dame Church, Waterville; St. John the Baptist Church, Winslow; St. Helena Church, Belgrade Lakes). A native of Lewiston, Fr. LaCasse is a member of the Dominican Order. In 1986, he entered the novitiate of the Dominican Province of St. Joseph, attending the Dominican House of Studies and receiving his S.T.B./M.Div. degree in 1992 when he was ordained to the priesthood.

