YARMOUTH – Theodore Emerson Hodgdon, 90, formerly of Cape Elizabeth, passed away on August 22, 2020.Theodore was born on Oct. 23, 1929 in Needham, Mass., the son of Alby and Helen (Earl) Hodgdon. After college and serving in the Marines Corp., Theodore married Dorcas (Crocker) Hodgdon in 1956. Theodore was a founding member of the Maine Lobstermen’s Association and always enjoyed lobstering. He was employed as a Loan Specialist for the Veteran’s Administration in Augusta.Theodore was predeceased by his wife, Dorcas and his brother, Scott Hodgdon. He is survived by his daughter, Lynn H. Dunn, sons Steve N. Hodgdon and Paul E. Hodgdon; brother Robert Hodgdon; nephews Keith Hodgdon and Kenny Hodgdon; niece Kerry Hodgdon; grandsons Joel S. Dunn, Parker H. Dunn and Nicholas Hodgdon; and great-granddaughter Phoenix Dunn.Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, August 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a reception. A graveside service at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth will take place at 2:00 p.m. after the reception.Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

