Jeanne Marion Pailes-Cromwell 1944 – 2020 WISCASSET – Jeanne Marion Pailes-Cromwell, 76, of Marshwood Center Lewiston, passed away on August 19, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston after an illness. She was born in Portland, Maine on July 30, 1944. The daughter of William Pailes III and Joan (Mattock) Pailes. She spent her entire life caring for others as an LPN and psychiatric nurse. She enjoyed family time and spending time in the garden watching things grow, and spending time with her pets. She is predeceased by her daughter; Ainslie Murphy. She leaves behind her daughter; Billie Welsh and husband Mark of Bath, granddaughters; Heather Lutes of Brunswick, Andrea Quinn and husband David of Warren; and grandson, Paul Davis and wife Kristie of Bath. Along with several great grandchildren. Burial will be private. To express your thoughts and condolences to the family please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mid Coast Humane Society in Jeanne name.

