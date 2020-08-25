Virginia Mae Gormley 1935 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Virginia Mae Gormley, 90, passed away at MidCoast Hospital following a brief illness. She was born in Sangerville, Maine, on July 22, 1935, the daughter of the late George and Ella (Harmon) Marsh. Virginia was a homemaker in her younger years and went on to become a Sunday School Teacher and a secretary at a local woolen mill. She enjoyed reading, and writing her annual Christmas letters to all of her family and friends. She always looked forward to camping trips with her husband George where many hours were spent together fishing. Together they would winter in Florida. Virginia is survived by her husband of 70 years, George Gormley, a sister Ruthie Macomber, a son, Dana Gormley and his wife Debbie, many grand and great grandchildren as well as by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, and a brother, Richard. A burial will be held at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

