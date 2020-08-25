PORTLAND ? It is with great sadness, we announce that Eric Malcolm Stevenson, 28, our most beloved son, brother, family member, and friend to so many, passed suddenly on Friday, August 21, 2020, while at home.

He was kind, compassionate, and a friend to everyone he met. The world has lost a wonderful soul. We are humbled by the response we have seen on social media from his friends and co-workers.

Eric arrived in this world in Portland, Maine with his sister, Leigh, on August 31, 1991. He lived in Raymond and Gorham before moving to Litchfield in 1999. Eric was educated in the Litchfield school system and graduated from Oak Hill High School in Wales, class of 2009. He attended the University of New England and University of Southern Maine, receiving a B.S. in Medical Biology from UNE in 2014.

While attending UNE, to help pay for school, Eric began working as a server and later bartender, for the Olive Garden in Biddeford. Little did he know at the time but this was to launch him down a totally different career path. He became immersed in the food scene in Portland. Wines, food, craft beer, and cocktails became a passion for him. Quite the change for a kid that never strayed much from chicken fingers, French fries, Swedish fish, Mountain Dew while growing up. He worked for many area restaurants including the Frog and Turtle Gastro Pub in Westbrook and his most recent employer, DuckFat, as manager, in Portland.

He loved being out with his friends and was well known for a wide variety of musical tastes including electronic dance music. According to his roommate, Erin, he was always dancing.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Achilles and Leonie Dube of East Millinocket, Maine; Malcolm Stevenson of Ellsworth, Maine; Beverly Stevenson of Lewiston, Maine.

Eric is survived by his parents, Gardner and Denise Dube-Stevenson of Monmouth; his sister, Leigh Polley, his niece, Lillian Polley and nephew, Benjamin Polley of Monmouth; Uncle Gary Stevenson and Aunt Linn Stevenson of Hillsborough, New Hampshire; Uncle Gilles Dube and Aunt Diane Dube of Bangor, Maine; Aunt Patricianne Dube of San Diego, California; Aunt Sr Gilla Dube of Concordia, Kansas; Cousins Jody with her husband Mike, their sons Gramae and Griffin O’Neal; Cary Dube; Rachael Dube.

As this is to be a remembrance and a celebration of Eric’s life, we ask all those planning on attending that you please come in your favorite casual attire. Eric would have wanted it that way.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eric’s memory to:

