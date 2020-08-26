NYA announces honor roll

The following students attained honor roll status at North Yarmouth Academy for the second semester:

Highest Honors, Grade 12, Samson Shen, South Portland.

High Honors, Grade 8, Charlotte McLatchy, South Portland. Grade 12, Charlotte Spies, South Portland.

Lobster roll lunch planned

Stewart P. Morrill American Legion Post 35 will host a lobster roll lunch on Sept. 5. The lunch is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. and includes lobster roll, soda, chips and coleslaw. Price is $12.

Stewart P. Morrill Legion Post 35 is located at 413 Broadway in South Portland.

