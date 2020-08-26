Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues. 9/1 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

Wed. 9/2 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 9/2 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee

Thur. 9/3 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 8/31 8 a.m. Board of Appeals Site Visit

Mon. 8/31 4 p.m. Canine Management Task Force

Wed. 9/2 3 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 9/2 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals

Thur. 9/3 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues. 9/1 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 9/3 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

