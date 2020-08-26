Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues.  9/1  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

Wed.  9/2  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  9/2  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee

Thur.  9/3  4:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  8/31  8 a.m.  Board of Appeals  Site Visit

Mon.  8/31  4 p.m.  Canine Management Task Force

Wed.  9/2  3 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  9/2  6:30 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Thur.  9/3  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  9/1  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  9/3  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

