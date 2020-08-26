WINDHAM — Nomination papers for Town Council and School Board candidates for the Nov. 3 election are available at the Town Office at 8 School Road.

There are two open seats on the Town Council, one for the East District seat and one for the At Large seat. Both are three-year terms. There are two, three-year seats and a one-year term seat on the RSU 14 Board of Directors.

All nomination papers must be received by Town Clerk Linda Morrell no later than 3:30 p.m. Sept. 4. For more information, call the town office at 892-1900 or email [email protected]

