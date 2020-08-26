BRIDGTON — Voters elected Paul Tworog to the Board of Selectmen in Tuesday’s run-off election, beating challenger Bernard King for the three-year-term seat.
Tworog won 260 votes to Bernard’s 126.
Tworog and King tied in the July 14 election with 347 votes each. Incumbent Fred Packard won the other open seat in the July election.
