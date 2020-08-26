PORTLAND – Edmund “Eddie” Murphy passed away at his home on Saturday, August 22, 2020 with his wife Patty by his side. He was the son of Alfred Murphy and Marion Owen Murphy. He grew up in Portland with his sisters, Judy and Dottie and brothers John and Larry. He graduated from Portland High School, Class of ’63 and Plus Gray School of Business where he learned Data Processing. Ed worked for many years at Maine Credit Union League selling computer software services all over the state. He loved to golf at Riverside Golf Course where he started caddying at age 11. He also worked at Riverside as a ranger. He liked meeting his pals regularly at Parker’s Restaurant in Portland. Over the years this group became his second family. He loved classic cars and owned a few over the years. Eddie worked at St Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen for many years. He had a great sense of humor and was great at keeping a straight face while telling jokes. He was a kind, generous and loving family man who had a special place in his heart for his granddaughter Lily, who he called his “Princess”. Once, while in the audience at a hypnotism exhibition, he was hypnotized along with the volunteers on stage. They were told that their shoes would feel tight, someone had stolen their belly button and that they should imitate a chicken. He started moving his neck forward and back like a chicken. He then turned to Patty and said, “I know you have it”, a short time went by and he then whispered, “My feet are killing me”.Eddie is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Hamilton Murphy; his beloved granddaughter, Lily Ellen and her mother Sonja. He will also be missed by his sisters, Judy McInnis, Dorothy Duffy (Bill), his brother Larry Murphy (Ellen), his sisters-in-law Sue Murphy and Justina Rush. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his beloved son, Gregory M. Murphy; and his brother John P. Murphy. Visiting Hours will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland, Maine. To share memories of Eddie or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

Arrangements by A. T. Hutchins Funeral Home

In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to: St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen 307 Congress St. Portland, ME 04101

