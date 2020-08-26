STANDISH – It is with immense sadness that we had to say goodbye to David N. Driscoll, 66, of Standish, on August 19, 2020. He was born in Kittery to Norman Driscoll and Mary (Yankowski) Driscoll Dunham.

Dave grew up in Portland and Windham, graduating from Windham High School class of ’71, and attended Saint Joseph’s College. His career began in the trucking industry with his father, and then in sales at Frank Galos Chevrolet in Saco where he made many lifelong friends. He later worked at First Eastern Mortgage and moved on to establish his own business Gorham Motor Sales, Inc. specializing in classic and muscle cars. It was there that he thrived doing what he loved, hunting down cars to buy, restoring, driving and selling…some. He still owned his first car that he bought in the business, a 1973 yellow Porsche 911 RS Carrara.

One of Dave’s greatest accomplishments was designing their home on Sebago Lake with views of the water and sunsets. He loved boating, fishing, snowmobiling, flying his plane, watching the Patriots and driving his cars?fast. He shared these passions with his wife, family and many close friends.

Dave and his wife Dot spent last winter in The Woodlands, Texas, enjoying the mild winter, family and meeting new friends. Dave had such a love for life and fought every illness that came his way with fierce determination to conquer them. He was a strong individual that didn’t let challenges hold him back. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered.

Dave is survived by his beloved wife Dorothy Regan of 33 years, and siblings Richard, Norman, and Michel Driscoll, Robert Dunham Jr., Deborah (Gary) Cassidy, Cynthia Perry, Nancy Olson and Patricia Rogers. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his stepfather, Robert Dunham, Sr.

At Dave’s request services will be private. To express condolences or to participate in Dave’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

