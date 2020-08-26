YARMOUTH – Penelope “Penny” Dennison passed away on August 20, 2020 at her daughter’s house in North Yarmouth surrounded by family and friends after a long illness.

Penny was born in Portland on Sept. 1, 1946 as the daughter of Enid Barnard and Alexander Poulios. She grew up in Portland and Peaks Island moving often from place to place with her mother. One of the moves to Peaks Island allowed her to meet the love of her life, Jim Dennison. They spent summers dating and enjoying island life until they married on August 10, 1968 at a Methodist Church in Portland. They honeymooned in Rockland, Mass. where they returned many times.

Penny attended Peaks Island School, Jack Junior High, and Portland High School where she graduated in 1964. She then attended the School of Practical Nursing and graduated in 1966. Penny worked at Maine Medical Center for 18 years and, in 1982, began working at Maine Heart Surgical Associates as Dr. Kramer’s private scrub nurse. She worked all hours of the day and night and was tireless in her commitment to her boss and her patients. She retired from Maine Heart only to continue working at the Vein Center and Maine Medical Center before truly hanging up her nursing shoes.

Penny lived with her beloved husband, Jim, for over 40 years in their “starter house” on Yankee Drive. It was here that they developed deep and long lasting friendships with their neighbors that lasted even after some of those neighbors moved away. It was the remaining neighbors that banded together to help Penny and Jim stay in the house they loved for as long as possible.

A special thanks goes out to the Yankee Drive neighbors for all of their heroic efforts with household chores, errands and neighborhood watch.

Penny loved her crafts and was a member of the “Crafty Girls” that gathered all the time to learn a craft, do a craft, or shop for upcoming crafts. These women were some of Penny’s dearest friends.

Penny loved to travel and was fortunate to be able to travel to England and Water Island many times with her very best friend, Karen Dumond. Karen was a rock for Penny throughout her life. Best friends for decades, they confided in one another and were great supports for each other during various stages of their lives.

She was also one to plan events such as annual Halloween parties where she would fry homemade donuts, otherwise known as hockey pucks, and serve cider. She also coordinated the annual neighborhood Easter egg hunt each year that became a highlight of many childhoods.

Penny was predeceased by her husband, Jim Dennison, just a few short months ago, as well as her mother, father and sister, Irene Pennell.

Her two children, Kristen Miles of North Yarmouth and her two children, Samantha and Maddie, and her son, James Dennison, his wife Ali and their children, Cooper, Ruby and Wyatt of Bainbridge Island, Wash. survive her.

A devoted friend. A loving mother. An incredible wife. Penny was loved by so many, as evidenced by the constant stream of people during her final days.

A celebration of life will be held to honor both Penny and Jim at a later date. A private family burial will be held on Friday, August 28 at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.

