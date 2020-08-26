Brett M. Decker 1982 – 2020 BRISTOL – Brett M. Decker, 38, of Biscay Lake Shores Road died Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born in Bath on April 15, 1982, a son of Robert W. and Ida May H. (Wright) Decker. He attended Edgecomb and Wiscasset schools. He was employed as a fisherman for many years with his best buddy, Rob Lamarre. Brett was a man who, from a very young age, could tell a story like no other. Whether it was a tall tale as a child or something that he had just recently seen or done throughout his adult years, he could entertain any crowd. Nothing and no one can ever explain why he was taken from this earth, his friends, his family or his greatest accomplishment, Grant, his only son. Everyone that knew him felt his love, compassion, sincerity, friendship, and his young-at-heart attitude on life. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone like he had known them forever and a day, listening to every story as well as sharing his own. He has made many great friends and acquaintances from Maine to Jersey to Florida, where he had worked on the water the majority of his adult years. He is survived by his mother, Ida May Decker of Edgecomb; son, Grant Decker and his three siblings, Peyton, Wren and Luella; one sister, Tricia Goud and her husband Duane, one brother, Kevin C. Decker and his wife Karina; three nieces, Xoe Morse, Layla-May Decker and Briana Goud, one nephew, Brandon Goud; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Robert W. Decker on May 8, 1997. Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 28, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Please be prepared to wait outside as we limit the number of guests inside. Also be considerate while inside of those waiting. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 29 at New Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to PFS Investments c/o Grant Decker and mailed to Tricia Goud 442 Gardiner Rd. Wiscasset, ME 04578

