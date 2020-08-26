SANFORD – Juliette V. Dutremble, 82, of Sanford, died on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Bellamy Fields Assisted Living Facility in Dover.

Juliette was born in Lewiston on Sept. 27, 1937 to Dollard and Isabelle (Bossee) Roy. She grew up in Biddeford where she attended the Stella Maris School and then the Marie Joseph Academy where she graduated in 1954.

Juliette was a devout Catholic and had been a communicant of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish. She enjoyed quilting and crafting and was particularly fond of the pet dogs that she had over the years. She also enjoyed traveling and taking vacations with her husband Raymond. She will be remembered as a kind and loving woman who was devoted to her family and will be dearly missed.

Juliette was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Dutremble; and by her daughter, Cathy Henry.

Surviving are her son, Gary Dutremble and his wife Dianne of Cheyenne, Wy.; five grandchildren, Shelby Armstrong, Melanie Parr, Desireé Henry, Beau Henry and Grant Henry; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Georgianna Kerrigan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located on North Avenue in Sanford.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

