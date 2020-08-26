WARREN ? Paul S. Andrews, 87, died peacefully, with his loving family at his side, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Sussman House in Rockport. Born in North Fryeburg, April 8, 1933, he was the son of Langdon, Sr. and Carolyn Baker Andrews. Educated in Fryeburg, he was a 1951 graduate of Fryeburg Academy. Enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1953, Paul served during the Korean Conflict as a Teletype Operator, stationed in Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1955. Returning home to the States, Paul attended the University of Maine, Orono where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture in 1959. Paul married Janet Philbrook on May 25, 1963 in Warren. Together they have made their home in Warren their entire married life, except for 12 years when they lived in Camden. Paul began his career in agriculture, starting at Penobscot Poultry in Belfast where he was employed for many years. He later became a supervisor with the USDA Farmers Administration, retiring in 1995. Active in the Warren community, he was a member of the Second Congregational Church where he served as a trustee for many years and enjoyed singing in the choir. Paul was also a long-time member of the Warren Fire Department. He will be sadly missed by all who loved him. He was predeceased by his siblings, Ruth Porter, Langdon Andrews, Jr. and Albert Andrews. Paul is survived by his wife Janet Andrews of Warren; his sons, Gregory Andrews and his wife Saralee of Warren, Timothy Andrews and his wife Jennifer of Nobleboro; grandsons, Nathan, Joshua and Benjamin Andrews, and Robbie Boggs; his sisters, Wilma Cavanaugh and her husband James of Hingham, Mass., Beverly LaPointe of Brunswick; as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the 105 Patterson Mill Road, the Second Congregational Church of Warren. Interment will follow at Leonard Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence with the Andrew’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at http://www.bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Warren Fire Department 167 Western Rd. Warren, ME 04864 or: Second Congregational Church of Warren P.O. Box 206 Warren, ME 04864 or: North Fryeburg Church Fryeburg, ME 04037

