Music

Sept. 2

Bonnie Edwards & The Practical Cats, blues, swing, jazz, vintage R&B, 7-9 p.m., Westbrook Summer Concert Series at Vallee Square. Face masks required, limited seating of 12 tables for up to six people each. For more and information and to register go to downtownwestbrook.com/events/summer-concert-series/.

Sept. 6

Oshima Brothers, contemporary folk and acoustic pop, 1 p.m., doors open at noon, Bridgton Twin Drive-In, 383 Portland Road/Route 302, Bridgton. Tickets $50 per vehicle with five-person maximum occupancy per vehicle. Reservations required at denmarkarts.org. Part of Denmark Arts Center’s LIVE Music Series.

Sept. 13

Susie Burke & Dave Surette, New England folk music, 1 p.m., doors open at noon, Bridgton Twin Drive-In, 383 Portland Road/Route 302, Bridgton. Tickets $50 per vehicle with five-person maximum occupancy per vehicle. Reservations required at denmarkarts.org. Part of Denmark Arts Center’s LIVE Music Series.

Sept. 20

Bruce Marshall & the Shuffle, Swing blues, R&B, Americana and Southern boogie, 1 p.m., doors open at noon, Bridgton Twin Drive-In, 383 Portland Road/Route 302, Bridgton. Tickets $50 per vehicle with five-person maximum occupancy per vehicle. Reservations required at denmarkarts.org. Part of Denmark Arts Center’s LIVE Music Series.

Sept. 27

Peter Allen & Hurricane Mountain, country, classic rock, blues and swing, 1 p.m., doors open at noon, Bridgton Twin Drive-In, 383 Portland Road/Route 302, Bridgton. Tickets $50 per vehicle with five-person maximum occupancy per vehicle. Reservations required at denmarkarts.org. Part of Denmark Arts Center’s LIVE Music Series.

Poetry

Sept. 15 & 22

Poetry Express Live Stream, 6-8 p.m., via Facebook Live and Zoom. Led by poet and artist Kifah Abdulla. Bridgton Public Library, 1 Church St., Bridgton. For more information visit bridgtonlibrary.org/calendar/.

Film

Sept. 11

Family Movie Night: “The Goonies,” 7 p.m., Memorial Park, 670 Ossipee Trail West, Standish. Bring your own chair or blanket. Cash donations for the Standish Lions Club will be accepted at the gate.

Art

Gallery 302 presents new exhibiting artist Sandra Lee Kimball. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 112 Main St., Bridgton, face masks required. For more information call 647-2787, visit gallery302.com or Facebook.

Warren Memorial Sculpture Garden, open to the public. Includes sculptures by Maine-based artists. 802 Main St., Westbrook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: