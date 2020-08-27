Aug. 30, 1995

Gorham Police Chief Edward Tolan said he chose to resign last week and head to Falmouth because of the lack of enough funding for the department. Tolan, 46, will end a 4½ year stretch in Gorham on Sept. 8 and start as Falmouth’s chief three days later. “We have really had to cut corners. I wanted to be a progressive chief and I didn’t feel I could do that here because of it,” Tolan said.

The City Council gave final approval Monday to sell Westbrook City Hall and buy the York Insurance building at 237 Main St. as the new City Hall. The city will get $235,000 for the City Hall and will pay $850,100 for York’s building. The $665,100 difference will be bonded for 12 years.

60 Years Ago The Westbrook American reported on Aug. 24, 1960, that Mrs. Arthur Andrew served as general chairman of the Gorham Garden Club flower, which had a “country flavor” theme. Westbrook High School senior Patty Elwell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stuart Elwell of Bridge Street, was crowned Miss Cumberland County.

With some encouragement and a little more depth, Westbrook High School’s football team could have a winning season, something it hasn’t been able to achieve for several years, said Westbrook Football Boosters President Vaughn Wilson. Last year’s team was hurt by discouraging words off the field and dwindling numbers on the field, he said. He wants that to change this season. A winning season this year would open the floodgates for more participation, he said.

Peoples Heritage Bank plans to open a branch in Gorham by the Shop ‘n Save on Mechanic Street. The branch will offer residents a third option, in addition to Key Bank and Gorham Savings Bank, both on Main Street. The bank is buying the 50,000-square-foot lot from Charles Boothby. Plans are to open by the first half of next year.

Aug. 31, 2005

Red Sox captain and catcher Jason Varitek shared home plate with Nick Finocciaro and Tommy Lemay of the Westbrook Little League All-Stars last night. The team, which played this month in the Little League World Series, was honored before the Sox played Tampa Bay at Fenway Park. The players got a tour of the historic park including seats before joining the world champions on the field for the national anthem. A parade to honor the All-Stars is set for Saturday in downtown Westbrook. Both Gov. John Baldacci and U.S. Rep. Tom Allen have confirmed their attendance.

When Laurel Mackie climbed a tree in her Gorham yard earlier this summer to investigate the mysterious squawking coming from the birdhouse her husband had put up in May, she got a surprise. The head that poked out didn’t have any feathers. And what she first mistook for a snake turned out to be a gray tree frog. It’s about 3 inches long and is a great jumper and climber. The Mackies call it their “yard guard.”

Walter Leighton, a World War II veteran who grew up in Westbrook, has donated $500 to the Stephen W. Manchester American Legion Post elevator fund for the Dunn Street building. Though he lives in Vermont, he maintains his membership in the post. About $175,000 is needed for the elevator and so far $25,000 has been raised.

In an incident that has police scratching their heads, someone dumped a 10-foot, approximately 400-pound shark in the woods behind the Gorham Industrial Park. Police said it looked like someone drove the shark around a security gate into the woods on the back of a truck, tied the shark’s tail to a tree and then drove off.

Westbrook has rejected both proposals it received for Saccarappa Park. One proposal was for a 30,000-square-foot office building and one was to keep it as a park. “At this point, everything is on hold,” Mayor Bruce Chuluda said.

