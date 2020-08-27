PALM CITY, Fla. – George Baton Carpenter, Jr., 91, died August 1, 2020, following a stroke.

He is survived by his children George III, Robert, Sarah and Susan and their spouses, as well his ten grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, who all called him “PopPop”.

George is also survived by his beloved partner of 33 years, Judy Orne and her children, Peter, Matthew, Neil and Theo, and their spouses, as well as an additional 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him, including a devoted group of friends who remember him fondly for his golf prowess, enjoyment of gin rummy and poker, welcoming manner, sense of humor, and endearing smile. He was always a caring friend and a gentleman.

An only child, George was born in New Haven, Conn. to George B. Carpenter, Sr. and Dorothy W. Wartman. He attended Hopkins School in New Haven and was a graduate of Amherst College, in 1951. George partnered with his parents in the Carpenter Lumber Company for many years before becoming an investment executive with Shearson Lehman Brothers and later Prudential, until his retirement.

George and Judy were winter residents of Harbour Ridge Yacht and Country Club in Palm City, Fla. for more than 25 years. They summered in South Thomaston, Maine, where they played golf with friends at Rockland Golf Club. Their summers weren’t complete without a golf outing or two at Webhannet Golf Club in Kennebunk. George savored spirited matches with his Kennebunk buddies and frequently played in the club’s annual member/guest tournaments.

While George enjoyed participating in many sports throughout his lifetime, golf was his passion. Always the gentleman and never one to boast of his accomplishments, he nonetheless leaves a legacy throughout the New England golfing community and beyond. He won the Connecticut State Golf Association Senior Championship in 1994, New England Senior Championship in 1999 at age 70, and twice qualified for the US Senior Men’s Amateur. He won numerous championships at Harbour Ridge (where he was nicknamed “His Golfness”), New Haven Country Club, Webhannet Golf Club and others.

Since age 68, George “shot his age or under” nearly 1800 times. His final 18-hole score card for three consecutive days, including his final day, read 82, 82, 84. He was 91 when he died but that was seldom his score.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous