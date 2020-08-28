SPRINGVALE – Roger A. J. Gagné, 93, of Springvale, passed away peacefully August 24, 2020, due to natural causes. He was born May 17, 1927 to parents, Amedee and Imelda (Ross) Gagné in Sanford.Roger graduated from St. Ignatius High School, Sanford, in 1946. He joined the Army in 1946 and served two tours of duty in Korea (1947-1948, and 1950-1951).He married Aline St. Cyr in 1948. Roger is survived by his wife, Aline, of nearly 72 years, and his six children and their families consisting of nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. His surviving children are Thomas Gagné and wife Elaine of Sanford, Paula Wood of Portland, Ore., Jane Gagné and husband Roger Beaulieu of Yarmouth, Karen Miliano and husband, Joseph of Cornish, Jill Gagné and husband John O’Rourke of Williston, Vt., and Sara Gagné-Holmes and husband William of Readfield.He was predeceased by his parents and his four siblings and their spouses, Donald and Cecile Gagné, Doris and Leo Camire of Sanford, and Stella and Harland Roberts, Ruth and Phillip Smith of North Berwick.Roger was a Sergeant in the army, commanding an M4 Sherman tank. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart, along with other service awards. He loved to talk about tanks and share stories with his grandchildren. After the service, Roger began his career in the grocery business, first working for his father and then taking over Gagné’s Super Market until the store’s closing in 1971. He then worked for his brother at Don’s Electric, before transitioning to work for the Sanford Housing Authority until his retirement in July 1990.He loved camping with family and spent many years at Walnut Grove Campground where he was known for giving the evening tractor/hayride. He continued camping long after his children moved out on their own. He also enjoyed being a handyman for friends and relatives. There was not a project he would not tackle. Later in life he became an avid gardener and took pride in his lawn and gardens.Roger was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree for 58 years and was an active member in the Catholic Church. He was involved in scouting both as a youth and later as a volunteer. In his later years he became an enthusiastic New England Patriots fan. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, Sanford. The interment will be immediately following at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 limitation on indoor gatherings, the funeral is by invitation only and social distancing protocols will be followed.To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.comwww.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org.The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to: Gosnell Memorial Hospice House11 Hunnewell Rd. Scarborough, ME 04074

