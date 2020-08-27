PORTLAND – Daniel Anthony Genovese, a life-long resident of Portland, passed away unexpectedly on August 23rd.

He was born March 9, 1932 in Portland to Albert and Theresa (Anania) Genovese and was the oldest of their four children. Danny attended Portland High School and after graduating he joined the US Coast Guard. He served aboard the USS Yakutat during the Korean War. If we even complained about the cold of winter, he would regale us with tales of being on an Icebreaker in the North Atlantic?that usually ended the complaints.

In 1954 he married the love of his life, Kay Hill, a country girl from Hollis. When she brought home the black-haired Italian Catholic sailor, well, let’s just say it took some getting used to. It proved to be a pretty good match because they celebrated 65 years of marriage this past October.

Dad worked for St. Johnsbury Trucking as a driver for nearly 40 years, retiring in 1993, coincidentally, the same year his first grandchild, Jaymie, was born. She took his world by storm and it didn’t take long for her to have him wrapped around her finger. He was more than a Papa; he was her Father.

Dad had a rough childhood but he never once let that color the kind of man or father that he became and was. He said he always wanted to give his children everything he didn’t have, and he succeeded ? we had unconditional love and the gift of his time! From coaching Little league and softball, going to dance recitals, throwing pool parties, and attending pre-school graduations? He was always there. Danny was the kindest person you could ever hope to meet.

Dan suffered the loss of Kay, his wife of 65 years this January. He leaves behind his three children, Tracie Hersey (husband Jody) of Falmouth, Andrew Genovese (wife Katie) of Windham, and Gina Genovese of Saco; his four grandchildren, Jaymie Kay, Samuel, Madison and Sophia; and his great-granddaughter, Giana. Danny is survived by his brother, Rocco and sister Anna. Their brother, Anthony, passed away in 2014.

Dan, Danny, Dad, Papa, Danny-boy, Dungie, Disco-Dan also leaves behind a legacy of kindness, compassion and love. Give mom a hug for us Dad. We love you forever.

A private graveside service will be held with military honors at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Dan’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTulyWalker.com

As an expression of your sympathy, a please consider making a donation in

Dan’s memory to:

the Disabled

American Veterans

PO Box 3151

Augusta, ME 04330

