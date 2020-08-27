RAYMOND – Raymond Richard Roos, 81, of Raymond passed away in his home on August 23, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Portand on Jan. 15, 1939 to Margaret Tangway Roos and Richard N. Roos Sr..

Harold graduated from Falmouth High School then enlisted in the navy where he served on the U.S.S. Macon. After the navy he became an iron worker. He worked as an engineer at sites such as Maine Yankee and Seabrook. After retiring he enjoyed looking for antiques and other curious items.

Throughout his life he was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting with his father, brother Dickie and his son Harold. He also enjoyed fishing and won several awards for the fishing derby at Crystal Lake in Gray. During his younger years Harold enjoyed weight training and body building. Harold also did some boxing. He is mentioned in “Maine Boxing”.

Harold is survived by his son Harold James Roos; sister Joan Parker, sister Ceceila Boles, brother Paul Roos; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Richard N. Roos Jr., sister Janet Vega, and sister Salange. Harold loved his family and was especially dedicated to his son Harold.

Harold’s family sincerely thanks the caregivers that cared for Harold all these past months: Roberta, Edie, and Lance. Thank you all for being so kind and diligent in his care.

There will be a private interment ceremony scheduled at the Roos family plot in Falmouth.

