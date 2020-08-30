ACTON – Deborah (Bacon) Anderson, 68, of Acton, Maine, (formerly of Brentwood and Wantagh, NY), passed peacefully at the Gosnell Hospice House on Sunday, August 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.Debbie was a 1969 graduate of Brentwood High School. She attended Suffolk County Community College, where she met her future husband, Bob. They wed in 1973 and went on to have two girls. In 1995, Debbie moved to Acton. She and Bob owned and operated a general store, Countryside Corner. Debbie served as Assistant Town Clerk at Acton Town Hall, as well as Treasurer of Acton Fire Department and was an EMT for over 15 years. In her last position, Debbie worked at Market Basket Supermarket in Biddeford for over seven years, where she enjoyed meeting customers.But it was her love of her family where Debbie truly shined. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother, who enjoyed family gatherings. She doted on her grandson, Wesley, sharing a very special bond. During her free time, Debbie enjoyed sitting by the lake, gardening, feeding her feathered friends and taking scenic rides. Debbie is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters Michelle Anderson and Sharon (Bryant) Jackson; and her adored grandson, Wesley. Daughter of late Richard and Luella Bacon. Devoted sister of Kristi and Patricia Bacon. Her family will be holding a private gathering. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,donations in her memory can be made to: Gosnell Memorial Hospice House 11 Hunnewell Rd.Scarborough, ME 04074 or:Paws Unite People 1180 Montauk Highway East Patchogue, NY 11772

