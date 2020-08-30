PORTLAND – Gwendolyn M. Jodrie, born on Jan. 11, 1925, passed peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020, to join her husband of more than 67 years, Willis L. Jodrie, who passed in 2016.

Gwen is celebrated by her son, Kenneth Jodrie and wife Sandra, daughter, Deborah Hilton, son, Robert Jodrie and wife Linda; five granddaughters; and four beautiful great-grandchildren.

Gwen was born and raised in the Portland area by Ethel and John Bowen, with her sisters, Mildred, Ethel, Hazel, Francis, and Jacqueline, and their brother, Robert.

Following Will’s U.S. Navy service during WWII, Gwen and Will met while they both worked for Edwards and Walker Hardware Co. They were married at St. Paul’s Church on Congress Street in 1949, living and raising their family in the Riverton area.

Generations of love were always welcome at her table for a cup of tea and sweets. Gwen taught us to love, to pray, to have faith, to forgive, and to persevere. But most importantly she taught us what it was to be a family. She will be missed by so many whom she loved unconditionally.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland.

May she sing and dance in Heaven until we all can meet again.

Donations in her memory may be made to

St. Paul’s Church

279 Congress St.

Portland, ME 04101

