SCARBOROUGH – Alec C. Livingston, 74, of Cape Elizabeth passed away on August 17, 2020 in the town of Scarborough after a 5-year battle with Multiple System Atrophy and Parkinson’s disease.

Alec was born in Atlanta, Ga. to Frances and Gay C. Livingston and grew up in Keystone Heights, Fla. He graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a degree in business. Alec married Susan H. Livingston and they had two children, Alexis “Lexi” and Brian. Alec and his family resided in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. until they relocated to Maine in 1980.

Alec had a 48-year career in the fnancial services industry where he worked for Connecticut General, Blake Hall and Sprague, Key Bank and Northwestern Mutual.

Alec served in the army reserves for six years. Of all his various experiences and accomplishments, the most meaningful to Alec was his 36-year membership in the Rotary Club of South Portland-Cape Elizabeth, having served as president in the 1990s.

Alec married Sharon Livingston in 1995 in Kennebunkport and was a stepfather to Erin and Ben Prunty. Over time the families blended, fulfilling Alec’s wish that his loved ones come together as a family sharing birthdays, weddings, graduations and grandchildren.

Alec was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and hiking. He was also a Registered Maine Guide. He was known among his hunting buddies as having the most accurate shot of them all, as well as being the most organized and well prepared. Alec was truly happy when he was in the woods tracking a grouse in Rangeley or fishing for trout or salmon in the Kennebago. He also loved boating in Casco Bay where he fished for stripers, and surf fishing on Crescent Beach in St. Augustine, Fla. where he would catch pompano for dinner.

Alec loved to have his children and grandchildren around him and will be remembered for his sledding hill behind the house and through the woods, the fire pit and s’mores, and the annual watching of Polar Express during the holidays.

Alec is survived by his wife, Sharon L. Livingston, and his first wife, Susan H. Livingston; his children, Alexis L. Rog, Brian H. Livingston, son-in-law A.J. Rog and daughter-in-law Sandra S. Livingston, stepchildren Erin C. Ell and son-in-law Steven W. Ell, Benjamin C. Prunty and partner, Allison Thrower; grandchildren, Connor L. Rog, Courtney E. Rog, Tucker H. Livingston and Jane E. Livingston.

Due to Covid 19 there will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Alec’s life will be at a later date.

The family of Alec Livingston wish to extend our sincere thanks to the Gosnell House and Hospice of Southern Maine.

