PORTLAND – Sylvia Florence (Reynolds) Seavey, 100, passed away at Mercy Hospital on August 28, 2020, from natural causes. Sylvia was born on Dec. 23, 1919 in Milbridge, the daughter of Darrel Donovan Reynolds and Leontine Leighton Reynolds.

When Sylvia was 7 years old, her mother passed away. She was raised by her father and grandmother, Sadie L. Hatt in Wesley. She attended local schools.

In 1941 Sylvia came to the Portland area where she remained for the rest of her life. She loved Portland in those early years, fondly remembering the elm lined streets and the many stores on Congress Street.

Sylvia was a homemaker for many years. Her home was her pride and joy and it showed in her work and attention, perfect in every way. She was employed by Standard Romper (Health Tex) for several years and also by Canal National (Key) Bank.

Sylvia was an avid reader, always abreast with national and world events. Her reading material included just about anything in print. She also thoroughly enjoyed outdoor gardening and her indoor plants, frequently saying “she had never seen a plant that she did not like”. Her summer flowers were admired by family and friends.

Honesty and hard work were values that Sylvia lived by everyday of her life and were lessons well taught to her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverly A. Bradley of Portland; her grandson, Scott A Bradley and his wife Lindsay of Bridgton; and two great-granddaughters, Alia Catherine and Tegan Elizabeth.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation on Monday, August 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. She will be interred on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Evergreen Cemetery, Stevens Avenue, Portland.

