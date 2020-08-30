NORTH SACO – Paul Alvin Grant, 87, of McKenney Rd., Saco died peacefully Wednesday, August 26, 2020 while in the care of the good folks at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Born in Windham on Feb. 28, 1933 a son of the late Scott Alvin and Evelyn (Varney) Grant, he was one of their 10 children. He is a graduate of Poland Springs High School.

A veteran of the Korean War, Paul enlisted in the Air Force, where he worked as a communications officer. When his tour of duty ended, he found himself in Texas where he began his telephone company career. Paul retired from New England Telephone and Telegraph in 1987 after 30 years of service.

Paul had a passion for vehicles and has owned over 50 different cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles and motor homes. He had a real love for the Edsel.

Paul enjoyed traveling with his wife, Claire, whether by motorhome, plane or cruise ship. Paul and Claire were great fans of Disney World in Orlando, and enjoyed the retirement community of Citrus Ridge, in Davenport, Fla. where they wintered.

Paul was active in many organizations; a member of the VFW Westbrook Post, director of the New England Aires, and Mainly Mainers for the Newmar Kountry Motor Coach Club, a long-time member of the Edsel Owners Club of America, serving as treasurer in the New England Branch of that organization, as well as founder of the Citrus Ridge Computer Club.

He is predeceased by his wife of many years, Claire (Beaudoin) Grant; brothers, Millard, Harold, and Richard Grant, a sister, May Whiting, and stepson, Richard Marc Grant.

He is survived by his sons, Paul Grant Jr. (Susan Stilphen) of Saco, Christopher Grant of York; stepdaughters, Lisa Grant-Wilkinson (Rick Farnum) of Saco, Laurie Grant (Gilbert Doughty) of Portland; brothers, Gerald Grant (Dorothy) of Zephrhills, Fla., Stanford Grant (Betty) of Ocean Springs, Miss., sisters, Ann Kahkonen (William) of E. Andover, Elizabeth Audet of LaGrange, N.C., Mary Jane Johnson of Winston Salem, N.C.; grandchildren, Jason Grant (Thayi Lim) Meridith (Grant) Vachon (Mike), Julie Grant, Ben Grant, Leeann Gadway, Chris Gadway, Shane Flaherty; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Paul would want to thank his in-home caregivers, Beverly, Julie, Kathy, Dawn, Terri, and Shelly for their care and compassion.

A funeral service with military honors will be held on Friday Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. at Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Rte. 22) in Buxton. Please be mindful of reopening restrictions and distancing. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the

Parkinson’s Foundation

200 SE 1st Street

Suite 800

Miami, FL, 33131

and/or the

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Road

Scarborough, ME 04074

