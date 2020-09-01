Public notice is hereby given to the public pursuant to the Kennebunk Free Library Association bylaws, that the annual meeting of the association will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. over Zoom.

Boards of trustees’ meetings are typically held on the last Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in Hank’s Room, with the exception of July and December, and they are open to the public. Through the pandemic, the library is conducting the meetings over Zoom at the 4:30 p.m. time slot.

For more information or to receive the meeting link, contact Director Michelle K. Conners, at 985-2173 or [email protected]

Library plans Friday Teen Gaming

Kennebunk Free Library will host Teen Gaming sessions on Friday afternoons at 3 p.m. with participants playing JackBox. JackBox is a multiplayer game that can be played from a distance, all that is needed is a device with internet access. Before the game begins, participants will be given a code to log in and play along.

Players will meet via zoom at 3 p.m. to go over the rules and pass out the code. For the link, visit https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/88980582413 or check the library’s calendar for the Zoom link. Open to all teens ages 10 and up.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information and to register, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Teens take-home kits for August

Every week, kits will be available to be picked either at the library during in-person days or via curbside. Each kit will include the supplies and instructions necessary to complete the weekly project, either a craft or a science experiment.

Participants will meet every Monday via Zoom to chat and complete the previous week’s project. To join the meeting at 3 p.m., visit https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/86356573384 or see the library calendar for the Zoom link. All Teens ages 10 and older are welcome.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. For more information and to register, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous